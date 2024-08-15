Students excel in A-Level and Level 3 results

St Peter's Collegiate Academy, part of Three Spires Trust, collaborates with St Regis Church of England Academy. Together, they formed the new Three Spires Sixth Form in June. This collaboration has broadened students’ access to a wider range of Level 3 courses and facilities across both campuses. The success of this collaboration is evident in this set of results.

Notable individual achievements include:

Leo Barnett achieved two A* and two A grades and will head to the University of Lancaster to study Astrophysics.

Students get their results. Photo: St Peter's Collegiate Academy

Callum Chin-See earned three grade As, despite overcoming adversity in Year 13, and is set to study Chemistry at the University of Birmingham.

Aditya Bhatt achieved an A*, an A, and a B grade; he will be studying Theoretical Physics at the University of Birmingham.

James Burton, Callum Chin-See, and Aditya Bhatt. Photo: St Peter's Collegiate Academy

Seren Black attained two grade As and a grade B, and she will pursue a degree in Physics at Sheffield Hallam University.

Clara Richardson achieved a Distinction*, an A, and a B grade, and will study Sports Science at the University of Birmingham.

Seren Black and Clara Richardson. Photo: St Peter's Collegiate Academy

Principal, Tim Mullen-Furness, expressed his pride in the students' achievements, stating: “As an academy, we are extremely proud of our young people. Their commitment and endeavour have led them to an exciting point in their lives. We are keen to learn of their future successes and wish them the very best of luck for the future.”

Jasmeet Fagura and Leo Barnett. Photo: St Peter's Collegiate Academy

By Miss K Walker - Contributor