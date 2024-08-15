ONEWA students receive their A-Level results

This follows two years of hard work and determination by the students to prepare for their exams.

While all students have done well, there have been some impressive individual performances. These include:

• Anete Varik, who achieved two As in chemistry and computer science, a B in mathematics and a Distinction in music, will be going to the University of Liverpool to study Chemistry.

• Joe Coates, who secured three B grades in English literature, classical civilisations and history will be going to the University of Wolverhampton to study Law.

• Connor Holdcroft who achieved two Bs in mathematics and computer science at A-Level, and a Merit in music who will be going to the University of Liverpool to study Computer Science.

In applied general courses, students achieved a 99 per cent pass rate and 31 per cent of these grades were at Distinction or Distinction*. In A-Levels, there were notable results in computer science and mathematics, where 100 per cent of students achieved passes and over half of these grades were at B or above.

Craig Cooling, Principal at Ormiston NEW Academy, said: "Our Year 13 students have achieved some fantastic results, and I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts. Their hard work, determination, and pride in their studies have truly shone through, and these results are a testament to their resilience and commitment.

“It has been an honour to watch them grow and succeed, and their accomplishments reflect the strong values we uphold as an academy. While we celebrate this success, we remain focused on continuing our journey toward even higher standards of excellence.

“These students have set a remarkable example, and their achievements inspire us all as we look to the future with optimism and determination."

Matt Weston, Associate Assistant Principal for Sixth Form reported that: “Our results this year are really pleasing. Our teachers and students have worked as a team to produce a set of results that we can all be proud of. The students can move on to the next stage of their journey with their heads held high.”

For current Year 11 students looking to join the sixth form in September, please email: info@onewa.co.uk as soon as you have your GCSE results on Thursday, 22 August or alternatively visit: onewa.co.uk/sixth-form

By Rachael Dillon - Contributor