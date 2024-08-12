Children's author heading to bookshop following latest release

The book, suited to 7-11 year olds, is illustrated by award-winning artist Nikolas Ilic - who has previously worked with Netflix, Warner Brothers Pictures, DreamWorks and Sony, amongst many others. Ministry of Mischief is releasing from publisher Simon & Schuster, and features themes of friendship, adventure and having the courage to be confident. It is the perfect book to laugh away any start-of-term worries as we reach back-to-school season. Follow the adventures of Joey and Harry as they find themselves in a strange world inhabited by stranger creatures! They're going to have to work together - with some unlikely new friends - if they want to make it back home.

If you are in Stafford, please do come along and have a chat between 11am and 1pm. Alex has visited several schools in and around Stafford with Rules for Vampires - and has a number of returning school visits lined up for an exciting autumn indeed. Any copies of the Vampires series will also be gratefully signed.

Alex's new book, Ministry of Mischief. Image: Simon & Schuster

Thank you everyone for your support of a local author. Happy reading and writing!

By Alex Foulkes - Contributor