Children's author heading to bookshop following latest release
Alex Foulkes, from Stoke-on-Trent, author of the Rules for Vampires series, will be at Waterstones in Stafford on Saturday, 14 September, signing and personally inscribing copies of her brand new release, Ministry of Mischief.
The book, suited to 7-11 year olds, is illustrated by award-winning artist Nikolas Ilic - who has previously worked with Netflix, Warner Brothers Pictures, DreamWorks and Sony, amongst many others. Ministry of Mischief is releasing from publisher Simon & Schuster, and features themes of friendship, adventure and having the courage to be confident. It is the perfect book to laugh away any start-of-term worries as we reach back-to-school season. Follow the adventures of Joey and Harry as they find themselves in a strange world inhabited by stranger creatures! They're going to have to work together - with some unlikely new friends - if they want to make it back home.
If you are in Stafford, please do come along and have a chat between 11am and 1pm. Alex has visited several schools in and around Stafford with Rules for Vampires - and has a number of returning school visits lined up for an exciting autumn indeed. Any copies of the Vampires series will also be gratefully signed.
Thank you everyone for your support of a local author. Happy reading and writing!
By Alex Foulkes - Contributor