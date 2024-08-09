Site manager wins fifth national award in a row for new homes

Adam Harrison has won his second prestigious accolade in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) awards for his work at Partridge Walk, where his team is building new homes under Vistry Group’s Bovis Homes brand.

The 48-year-old, who lives in Staffordshire, is one of just 449 site managers from across the UK to receive the accolade. He was selected from a pool of more than 8,000 site managers whose developments have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year.

Adam said: “To win an award like this is always a thrill. When my managing director Joanne Morrison rang me to tell me I had been chosen for the Quality Award I was delighted.

“As soon as I put the phone down, I went round the development to give the good news to the rest of the team. I won the Quality Award at Partridge Walk last year and have a brilliant team on this site. It might have my name on the award but it is most certainly a team effort.”

As a Quality Award winner, Adam is automatically entered into the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, later in the year.

Adam, who joined Bovis Homes in 2018, is a serial award winner as, in his career, he has so far won a total of 19 Quality Awards, 18 Seal of Excellence Awards and one Regional Award.

Adam won a Quality Award and a Seal of Excellence for three years running at another Bovis Homes’ development – The Steadings in Essington, where he was site manager before he moved to Partridge Walk in 2023. He won a Quality Award at Partridge Walk last year.

“It is great to win all of these awards but there is no secret to my success – it is based on sheer hard work, attention to detail and the pursuit of excellence,” he said. “Our job is to deliver dream homes for our customers and my ethos is to always remember that and to build quality properties that adhere to the highest standards.”

The NHBC stages the Pride in the Job awards each year and every site registered with them is automatically entered into the competition. Each individual site manager is marked on a range of criteria including leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

Vistry Group, which was formed in 2020, incorporates Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Vistry Partnerships.

Calum Madden, build director at Vistry North Central Midlands, said: “Adam came to us with an incredible record in these awards and we are very happy to have him on board. We have given him all the tools he needs to succeed and it comes as no surprise to us that he has continued to be at the top of his game.

“His passion, commitment and refusal to accept second best provide a shining example not only to his excellent team but to everyone in the company. These NHBC awards are very prestigious and rightly put Adam among the best site managers in the country, year after year.

“We wish Adam and his team all the best in the awards later in the year and hope he claims a Seal of Excellence for the incredible work that is being delivered at Partridge Walk.”

By Lucy Wormleighton - Contributor