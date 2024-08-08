College invests in expanded provision for students with complex needs

Developed to support learners who may have learning disabilities, speech and language difficulties, sensory processing challenges, autism, as well as additional medical requirements, the college’s Complex Needs Provision provides Foundation Learning students with personalised learning and teaching styles.

Due to its initial success, Sandwell College is doubling the number of places on the program and will welcome up to 20 students when the new academic year starts this autumn.

Focused on teaching practical life skills and empowering learners to live more independently, the college has invested more than £85,000 in a dedicated classroom space that includes a fully functioning kitchen, accessible facilities, a sensory room, and a medical space designed to assist learners based on their individual needs.

Running Monday to Friday, from 9am to 2.30pm during term time, the Lifelong Learning Complex Needs Provision also gives young people the opportunity to interact with their peers in a safe environment, while developing practical social strategies to help them navigate everyday life.

Mark Salter, Head of Centre at Sandwell College, comments: “We are incredibly proud of the positive impact that our Complex Needs Provision has made for students and we are delighted to be announcing the expansion of this support with our extended facilities. It is a real testament to the hard work of the dedicated and highly skilled team that oversees the department, who ensure that everyone feels supported during their time at Sandwell College.

“Foundation Learning offers enhanced support to learners, focusing not only on learning day-to-day life skills, but also on their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Our holistic approach means that we offer a varied curriculum, designed to support young people’s independence, as well as their individual approach to learning while giving them transferable skills that will benefit them in everyday life. We look forward to welcoming more students to Sandwell College in September.”

Sandwell College offers a range of tours for SEND practitioners, parents, carers, and young people who would like to find out more about the Complex Needs Provision.

By Lauren Howells - Contributor