Good luck message to Walsall Judo champions aiming for Olympic glory

Lucy Renshall, Emma Reid and Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown have been training hard at the British Judo National Training Centre in Walsall ahead of representing England as part of a five-woman team aiming for Olympic gold.

Emma is a rising star in the sport who has quickly made a name for herself after winning a gold medal at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam and a Commonwealth Games victory. Reid’s journey to becoming a World Judo Champion began at an early age thanks to her mum Lesley, who is also a double World Championship medalist in visually impaired judo.

Lucy is a four-time British champion and former world number one who made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020. She became world number one in 2022 and is now ready to bring all her experience and quality to the Paris Games.

Katie is a three-time Grand Slam bronze medalist in the 70kg class having won in Abu Dhabi in 2016, 2022 and Qazaqstan Barysy in 2024.

Councillor Gary Flint, Portfolio Holder Health and Wellbeing, said: “We are thrilled to be backing the British Judokas as we are the proud home of British Judo! The team is based right here in Walsall where they have been preparing and training hard. On behalf of the people of Walsall, I want to wish the best of good luck to all our incredible Judo athletes as you prepare to represent our country at the Paris Olympics.

“In particular, our Judokas serve as an inspiration to anyone in the borough, showing that hard work and dedication can take you to the highest levels of performance. We are incredibly proud to have you as part of our community and know you will make us proud. Good luck and bring home the gold!”

For anyone watching from home and feeling inspired by the Olympics, free opportunities to take part in Judo or other sports are coming up across the borough.

Free “Tri-It” events will be taking place across Walsall’s Parks in July and August. The events will be family-friendly, and you can try a range of activities from football and archery to bowls, kabaddi, cricket, wheelchair basketball and judo. There is no need to book, just turn up. All activities are free of charge.

The Tri-It events will be held at the following dates/venues:

• Wednesday 31 July at King George V Playing Fields, Bloxwich

• Wednesday 7 August at Pleck Park

• Wednesday 14 August at Doe Bank Park, Pheasey

• Wednesday 21 August at Willenhall Memorial Park

