Popeyes UK announces official opening date for flagship Birmingham restaurant

Following the successful opening of its delivery kitchen earlier this year, coupled with a growing demand for a walk-in space in Birmingham’s bustling city centre, the Popeyes will open its first physical West Midlands restaurant at 66 New Street next month.

Celebrating the much-anticipated restaurant, Popeyes will get Brum poppin’ with a variety of opening day celebrations. From the chance to win merch and free chicken sandwiches for a year, to live performances from New Orleans-inspired band, The Brass Funkeys, queue entertainment and more, Popeyes is set to pull out all the stops to make it the biggest launch to date.

Chicken lovers will get to experience their world-famous ‘shatter crunch’ chicken. The delicious menu also includes 12-hour marinated chicken, the iconic chicken sandwich range, hot wings, tenders, original southern biscuits and gravy and Cajun rice. When the restaurant launches, it will offer Popeyes all-new breakfast menu, as well as the new Chicken Brekkie range. Packed with ‘reimagined’ breakfast classics such as the Big Cajun Breakfast Roll and Cajun Hash Browns, breakfast will be served from 8am to 11am every day.

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “Following the incredible popularity of the delivery kitchen that launched earlier this year, we are confident that the West Midlands is ready for the full Popeyes experience with our first city-centre restaurant in Birmingham.

“As one of our biggest openings to date, we will be rolling out the orange carpet and making sure that Birmingham New Street’s opening day is poppin! Be sure to get there early to be in with a chance of winning freebies such as free chicken sandwiches for a year, amazing merch and more.”

With plans to expand Popeyes throughout the West Midlands soon, fans can sign up via: popeyesuk.com/restaurants/birminghamnews or follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok (@PopeyesUK) to find out more.

By Beth Toeman - Contributor