Wolverhampton pupils celebrate success in maths learning challenge

Three children at Wolverhampton’s Merridale Primary School received awards following their participation in the DoodleLearning Spring Challenge – which helps to boost children’s skills in maths and English by encouraging them to practise for just a few minutes each day.

More than 17,900 pupils from over 530 UK primary schools took part in this year’s challenge, which utilised DoodleLearning’s award-winning apps. Part of the Discovery Education family of solutions, the DoodleMaths and DoodleEnglish apps use the latest edtech advances to reward learning and increase children’s confidence.

The pupils from Merridale Primary School were presented with DoodleLearning certificates and badges in a special school assembly.

Laura Towle, Headteacher at the school said: "Children at Merridale thoroughly enjoy learning with Doodle. Each week we have an in-school 'Doodle Challenge' which encourages children to use the apps little and often throughout the week and get into the 'green zone!'.

"The Spring Challenge was a fantastic addition to our reward and recognition programme and children enjoyed taking part in this and receiving their certificates and pin badges."

Michael Savitz, Discovery Education’s UK and International General Manager said: "We’re delighted to see pupils from Merridale Primary School taking part in our popular DoodleLearning Challenge. Covering the core areas of maths and English, our apps create every child a personalised learning experience, helping to boost their confidence and ability."

Designed to be used for just 10 minutes a day, Discovery Education’s DoodleMaths and DoodleEnglish use the latest advances in learning and motivational psychology to raise attainment and boost confidence in maths and English. Giving children a personalised learning programme tailored to their needs, the apps are proven to boost confidence and ability. Filled with thousands of interactive exercises, they explore numeracy and literacy in a fun, approachable way, giving children core skills they can use in the classroom and beyond.

By Angie Shatford - Contributor