Patient praises new convenient clinic in Wednesbury

James Jenkins was the first patient to be seen at the clinic. He said: “I have attended the clinic three times a week since it opened to have my leg wound dressed by the nurses who do an absolutely wonderful job.

“It’s far easier for me to come to the Richard Nugent Centre than to have the nurses chase me and come to my home. The nursing team have been marvellous in every single way and it’s quite possible that had it not been for their care, I would not be here today.”

Beverley Callaghan, District Nurse Team Leader, said: “The new clinic was needed to give more options to patients who weren’t housebound and wanted set agreed times for their care – something that we could not guarantee before.

“This service ensures patients can now receive nursing care at a time suited to them, which gives them more freedom. The clinic is well equipped with facilities such as a couch and dressing trolley as well as clean and tidy utilities.

“The nursing team have been very positive about the new clinic space since moving as it means they are able to see more patients. This means less travelling time whilst this has in turn reduced travel costs.”

By Manisha Chahal - Contributor