Classic motorcycle show involves Codsall school pupils

A very diverse range of classic motorcycles were on display for all to enjoy, including British models from the 1940s to the 1960s, and later classic European and Japanese machines. Although more of a social gathering, rather than a 'concours event', many of the motorcycles were immaculately presented and of great technical interest. Importantly, the show raised some funds for the school and the exhibitors enjoyed chatting with old and new friends.

The awards, which were hand-made by school pupils, went to:

Best in Show - Norton ES2, Mick Palin

Best European - Laverda Jota, Phil Richardson

Best Japanese - Yamaha RD350LC, Andy Kibble

Best British - TriGreeves, Mick Knowles

We intend to make the show bigger and better next year with on-site refreshments and other innovations but want to retain the informal and convivial atmosphere.

Our thanks to Mrs Reade, Headteacher and Andy Cartwright, Site Manager for their generous help in putting on the show!

By Dr Tony Wynne-Jones - Contributor