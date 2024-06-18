80s music dance party returns to to Pelsall

You are invited to relive the music of the 1980s with Glen Leon presenting 'Bringing on back the 80s' with a live music dance party on Friday, 21 June. Even if the summer is late you can enjoy this show in our now fully air conditioned theatre and dance away the night.

The centre is on Station Road, Pelsall (WS3 4BQ). Doors open at 7.30pm, there is a full bar and the parking area is secure and fully lit. Tickets available at ticketsource.co.uk, by calling 01922 682156, or or pay at the door.

Back by popular demand!

If you lived through the 80s come and enjoy them again, if you didn't live through the 80s, come and enjoy the fabulous music you missed!

By Arthur Roberts - Contributor