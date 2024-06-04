Join Wolverhampton's legion of volunteers this Volunteers’ Week

This Volunteers' Week, June 3-9, is a chance to say thank you for the fantastic contribution millions of volunteers make across the UK.

Wolverhampton Volunteers has helped thousands of people to find their ideal volunteering opportunity in the city, and people can find out more about what is available by attending special Volunteers Week drop-in sessions at the Civic Centre, St Peter's Square, on Tuesday 4 June from 10am-2pm or the Mander Centre, Lower Mall, on Wednesday 5 June, also from 10am-2pm. Alternatively, please email peter.emms@wvca.org.uk or call 01902 328980.

Wolverhampton Volunteers' Coordinator Pete Emms said: “Many invaluable services in Wolverhampton are only able to run thanks to the support of thousands of dedicated volunteers. Whatever your interest or reason for volunteering, there are volunteering opportunities available covering every aspect of community life.

"For some, volunteering offers the chance to give something back to the community or make a difference to the people around them. For others it provides an opportunity to develop new skills or build on existing experience and knowledge.

"Volunteering makes a massive difference not only to individuals but the whole community of Wolverhampton and you really can be the difference – if you can think it, you can probably volunteer it!”

Councillor Chris Burden, the City of Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member for City Development, Jobs and Skills, said: "Thousands of people in Wolverhampton give up their time to volunteer in one way or another, and as a city we should be very grateful for their efforts.

“It's a brilliant way of playing a more active role in society and developing new skills and experience which benefits the individual, the organisation they volunteer for and our city as a whole. It also looks great on your CV, so if you are thinking of applying for a new job in the near future, why not dedicate some time to volunteering too?"

For more information about Volunteers week, please visit volunteersweek.org.

By Peter Emms - Contributor