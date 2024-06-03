WI's Wonderland at County Show

The fantastic array of competition entries in categories such as The Mad Hatter's Tea Party, Eat Me, Drink Me, The Cheshire Cat, The Red Queen's Garden and Caterpillar cup cakes showed imagination and talent. There was a children's category, too - a Mad Hat and photos depicting Wonderland.

The art-work was themed as 'Curiouser and Curiouser' and members certainly embraced that category with stunning entries. Characters from Lewis Carroll's book were instantly recognisable and added to the charm for visitors.

The marquee was organised by the SFWI's County Show Committee and their Chair, Beryl Podmore, commented: "It is always a delight to plan and stage our marquee. I have a wonderful team and the events committee helps with refreshments at the preview evening. I am grateful, too, for the help from ladies of Great Haywood WI who kept up with demand for tea over the two days of the show!".

Helen Mancey, Federation Chair, added: "This event really showcases the WI and gives visitors to the event an insight into what the WI does and what it stands for. We are a non-political organisation that welcomes all women. Our campaigns are legendary - this year is the 70th anniversary since we were instrumental in the setting up of Keep Britain Tidy."

Information on Staffordshire Federation of Women's Institutes can be found by visiting sfwi.org.

By Karen Sulway - Contributor