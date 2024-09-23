Pep Guardiola believes Arsenal draw shows Man City are in a battle for title

Pep Guardiola feels Manchester City have been given an early reminder of the standards they need to hit this season following Sunday’s dramatic clash with Arsenal.

John Stones hit a stoppage-time equaliser as the champions snatched a 2-2 draw from an absorbing Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium in which the Gunners played the second half with 10 men.

Arsenal had come from behind to lead 2-1 but the tone of the game changed after Leandro Trossard was sent off shortly before half-time.

The Londoners sat deep to stifle and frustrate City at every opportunity but their hopes of holding out for victory were dashed when Stones pounced on a rebound in the eighth minute of time added on.

“They’ve played good, I’m happy,” said City manager Guardiola on a result that took his side back to the top of the table after five games.

“I cannot expect against Arsenal not to suffer. They defend so deep and (Bukayo) Saka came inside a lot, which is not easy.

“They defend the duels, they are aggressive one against one. It’s a real tough opponent, our biggest contender in the last two years.

“We were lucky to beat them (to the league title). I know the battle, we know it.

“We talk, ‘OK, this is the level for our contenders’. We handle it, we accept the challenge, and 99 points (left to play for). We’ll see what happens.”

City face a quick return to action with a home tie against Watford in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday.

Rodri was injured against Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

The game could not be played on Wednesday because of a clash with Manchester United’s Europa League fixture while Thursday would have left an even less appealing turnaround before the Saturday lunchtime trip to Newcastle.

Guardiola is likely to make several changes but midfielder Rodri may be unavailable anyway after limping off on Sunday with a knee issue.

The Spaniard was due to be assessed while playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, absent against the Gunners, is still receiving treatment for a pubic injury.

Asked for an update on De Bruyne, Guardiola said: “I don’t think it will be long. I don’t know about Newcastle, but I think it will not be long.”