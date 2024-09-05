Bly Twomey looks forward to Los Angeles after impressive debut

British schoolgirl Bly Twomey is dreaming of gold at Los Angeles 2028 after claiming her second bronze medal of an impressive Paralympics debut in Paris.

The 14-year-old from Brighton was already guaranteed a podium place in the women’s class seven singles ahead of a tense semi-final showdown with world and European champion Kubra Korkut.

Twomey flew out of the blocks against an opponent more than twice her age and looked set to remain on course to become Great Britain’s youngest Paralympic table tennis champion after taking the opening two sets.

But experienced 30-year-old Korkut gradually turned the tide before progressing with a 9-11 7-11 11-6 11-5 11-5 victory.

“I’m a bit disappointed that I lost but I’ve played so well,” said Twomey, who was backed by identical twin sister Ellis and a vocal contingent from Brighton Table Tennis Club at South Paris Arena.

“I was very much in the moment, I didn’t think anything about the final, I was just point by point, it was an unlucky loss.

“It’s a lot to win two bronze medals at my first Paralympic Games at the age of 14 – I’m really proud to represent my country and it’s just been an amazing experience.

“It gives me a lot of hope to know that I’m on the same level as them. It gives me a lot of confidence because I think maybe I can get a gold in the future.”

Twomey only took up table tennis three years ago and had already won doubles bronze alongside Fliss Pickard in France.

The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, says the sport has changed her life.

“When I first started table tennis, I wasn’t confident at all,” she said.

“I couldn’t really go places or into big crowds because I was afraid people might get rid of me because of my disability. But now I’m here everyone has a disability.

“Brighton Table Tennis Club have done a lot for me. They’ve been an amazing part of my experience and without them I couldn’t have achieved any of this.”

Twomey’s travelling fans, who are also supporting 2016 gold medallist Will Bayley in Paris, celebrated every successful point and repeatedly chanted her name.

Sister Ellis said: “I feel really proud of her, she’s come so far in the short time she’s been playing.

“She’s become a lot more aware and happy of her disability. She used to be quite sad and think of herself as not as good as other people.”