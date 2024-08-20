Wolves make loan bid for Arsenal’s England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Wolves have made an offer to sign Arsenal’s England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a season-long loan.

The PA news agency understands the bid, submitted on Monday, also includes an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Ramsdale fell out of favour last season as manager Mikel Arteta promoted David Raya to number one and he made just 11 appearances, only two of which came after the turn of the year.

Aaron Ramsdale lost his place to David Raya last season (John Walton/PA)

Despite his lack of activity the 26-year-old, whose contract has two years to run, was still included in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Before that tournament Ramsdale told talkSPORT: “No footballer wants to not play. I’ve had a tough year personally not playing and I never want to do that again.”