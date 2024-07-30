Who could be considered as England’s new white-ball coach?

England are on the lookout for a new white-ball coach after Matthew Mott agreed to leave the post following two disappointing World Cup campaigns.

Here, the PA news agency assesses some of the names who could be considered.

Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara ticks plenty of boxes for England with his glittering CV (Martin Rickett/PA)

The former Sri Lanka international has credibility to burn. One of the best players of his generation, the 46-year-old was a T20 World Cup winner in 2014 and has experience in a high-profile head coaching role with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, where he has worked closely with England captain Jos Buttler. He has a home in England and even had a stint in county cricket with Surrey. The only question is – would he want it?

Andrew Flintoff

Flintoff remains one of England’s best known cricketing personalities (Adam Davy/PA)

A couple of years ago the very idea that ‘Freddie’ would leave behind a burgeoning entertainment career to get involved in the cut and thrust of international sport was pure fantasy. But he has made a gradual return to the cricketing coalface, working as a mentor with England Lions and as part of Mott’s backroom team in recent months. He has also accepted a first head coach’s role with Northern Superchargers in the Hundred. Feedback from players has been excellent and supporters still love him but a job as big as this one has probably come along too soon. Don’t rule him out in future, though.

Mike Hussey

Mike Hussey has already worked in the England environment (Rui Vieira/PA)

Affectionately known as ‘Mr Cricket’ during his playing days, Hussey has already has already crossed the Ashes divide once before. He joined Mott’s coaching staff as a batting consultant when England won the T20 World Cup Down Under and garnered impressive notices for his work with the team. He spent time at Chennai Super Kings with Ben Stokes at last year’s IPL and is currently in his second season at the helm of Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

Jonathan Trott

Jonathan Trott has experienced international cricket as player and coach (Simon Cooper/PA)

Once best known as a stoic top-order batter, the Cape Town-born Trott won 127 caps for England across all three formats before retiring in 2015. He previously worked with the country’s under-19s and Lions teams before taking over as Afghanistan’s head coach. He has had great success in that position, scoring some impressive wins at the 2023 World Cup – not least a comfortable victory over England in Delhi – before taking the side to its first-ever ICC semi-final in this summer’s T20 World Cup. His current deal expires at the end of the year.

An internal candidate

Marcus Trescothick has been given the job on a caretaker basis (Mike Egerton/PA)

As it stands, it is unclear whether Marcus Trescothick is keen on turning his temporary caretaker job into a permanent deal. But he does have a chance to make an early impact, with old rivals Australia heading over soon for three T20s and five ODIs. He is not the only former England player in the setup, with Paul Collingwood also part of it. He won the T20 World Cup as captain in 2010 and led the Test team in the West Indies in 2022 after Chris Silverwood’s sacking. Richard Dawson, the former Under-19 and Lions head coach could also apply.