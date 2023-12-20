Unbeelievable! Ross Smith stung by wasp on stage after beating Niels Zonneveld

Ross Smith was stung by a wasp on stage at the World Championship after avoiding second-round pain to Niels Zonneveld.

Number 16 seed Smith eased to a 3-1 victory over Zonneveld before running into problems at Alexandra Palace.

“There’s the wasp,” Smith said in his post-match Sky Sports interview as he noticed the insect.

The Englishman then recoiled in pain and said: “He’s just stung me like a good one. Little bugger.”

Smith, a prolific maximum hitter, was below his best but still produced seven 180s and the second 170 checkout of the tournament to see off plucky Dutchman Zonnevald.

“It wasn’t a great game and I didn’t play nowhere near what I can,” said Smith. “But I can enjoy my turkey and pigs in blankets now.

“I tried to get some fire in my belly, but it was really difficult. I was a bit nervy the last couple of days, everyone is because you just want to get through.

Steve Lennon, pictured, beat Owen Bates 3-2 in a thrilling game (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I will relax now and hopefully be better after Christmas.”

Exeter debutant Owen Bates lost a two-set lead as Ireland’s Steve Lennon fought back to win 3-2.

Lennon won nine of the last 11 legs against the 21-year-old crowd favourite to claim the win needed to retain his PDC Tour card.

“I don’t know how I won that,” said Lennon. “I was panicking deep down, it’s a massive win.”

Bates had qualified through the PDC Challenge Tour and emerged with huge credit from a pulsating contest, hitting five 180s and producing 101 and 108 second-set checkouts.

But Bates missed five doubles for a 2-1 lead in the fourth set as Lennon, who hit six maximums, grew stronger and booked a second-round meeting with Welshman Jonny Clayton.

Lennon’s compatriot William O’Connor had a far more comfortable time with a 3-0 victory over Bhav Patel.

The Indian left-hander was close to a 157 finish but he failed to win a single leg and the impressive O’Connor – who hit 64 per cent of his doubles and averaged 98.74 – will play Chris Dobey next.

Poland’s Cork-based Radek Szaganski took to the stage on his Alexandra Palace debut wearing the colours of the Irish flag.

Szaganski overcame Finland’s Marko Kantele 3-2 with a final set 142 checkout helping him through to a second-round clash with five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld.