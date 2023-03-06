Notification Settings

Football rumours: Manchester United interested in Roma’s Tammy Abraham

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 25-year-old has impressed in the Italian capital since leaving Chelsea.

Tammy Abraham is reportedly being watched by Manchester United
What the papers say

Manchester United are interested in signing Tammy Abraham from Roma – but Chelsea have first dibs on the England international, according to the Daily Mirror via The Athletic. The 25-year-old has impressed in the Italian capital since leaving Chelsea in a £34 million deal at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports that despite West Ham being one point above the Premier League relegation zone, they will not sack manager David Moyes. The club is still backing the Scot to improve results.

Players to watch

James Maddison: Newcastle are set to reignite their interest in the Leicester and England midfielder, according to Football Insider.

Julian Brandt: Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the Borussia Dortmund playmaker, reports the Sun.

