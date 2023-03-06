Football rumours: Manchester United interested in Roma’s Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham is reportedly being watched by Manchester United

What the papers say

Manchester United are interested in signing Tammy Abraham from Roma – but Chelsea have first dibs on the England international, according to the Daily Mirror via The Athletic. The 25-year-old has impressed in the Italian capital since leaving Chelsea in a £34 million deal at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports that despite West Ham being one point above the Premier League relegation zone, they will not sack manager David Moyes. The club is still backing the Scot to improve results.

Social media round-up

Pep Guardiola 'eyes up Aymeric Laporte replacement' with Man City star set for summer exit https://t.co/GA1xvd8NYi — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 6, 2023

Moises Caicedo 'lined up to switch Prem clubs' despite signing new Brighton deal https://t.co/aRfurcbf5l — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 6, 2023

Players to watch

James Maddison: Newcastle are set to reignite their interest in the Leicester and England midfielder, according to Football Insider.