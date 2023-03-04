Laura Muir claims record fifth European Indoor Championships title

Laura Muir poses after winning gold medal in the women 1,500 metre final at the European Athletics Indoor Championships

Laura Muir claimed a record fifth European Indoor Championships title with gold in the women’s 1500m in Istanbul.

Scotswoman Muir, who took Olympic silver in Tokyo, moved through the field to pull ahead on the final lap to finish in four minutes and 03.40 seconds, ahead of Romania’s Claudia Bobocea and Sofia Ennaoui of Poland.

Katie Snowden finished fifth, with Great Britain team-mate Ellie Baker in 11th.

A fifth European indoor gold medal! ? Laura Muir wins her third 1500m title at the European Indoor Championships in 4:03.40!#Istanbul2023 pic.twitter.com/66tqUiUkEV — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) March 4, 2023

Muir’s victory at the Atakoy Arena sees the Dundee Hawkhill runner become Britain’s most successful athlete at the European Indoor Championships, going ahead of Colin Jackson and Jason Gardener.

“I didn’t really know what to expect and all my race plans went out the window when it went off that fast,” Muir, 29, told BBC Sport.

“At the end of the day you have to be adaptable in the 1500m and it worked out in the end.

“I am in a place now where I am experienced and I can deal with different things. I’m just so happy.

How it feels to become the most successful British athlete ever at European Indoor championships ? Take a bow @lauramuiruns ?????#Istanbul2023 #WhereItStarts pic.twitter.com/0eHVfhdI2Q — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) March 4, 2023

“Going into this championship I was quite nervous because I didn’t think I was at my absolute best.

“But I hoped with grit and determination I would still be able to come here and win. As you get older you appreciate these opportunities.”

Elsewhere, defending champion Keely Hodgkinson coasted into the final of the 800m.

Hodgkinson, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Friday, was runner-up at the World Championships in Eugene last year and also won Olympic silver in Tokyo as well as the 2022 European outdoor title.

Keely Hodgkinson hit the front at the Atakoy Arena (Khalil Hamra/AP)

She took no chances in her semi-final heat, hitting the front to win in two minutes and 00.05 seconds.

“Sometimes you need to keep the rhythm going rather than trying to slow down,” Hodgkinson said.

“I am happy and feeling good, so am looking forward to tomorrow.

“It is still the same plan as always (in the final) because you never know what is going to happen.

“Hopefully I can have a safe race tomorrow and come away with what I did last time.”

Issy Boffey, though, failed to progress to Sunday’s final as she faded during the closing stages of her race, but Guy Learmonth finished fifth in his heat to make it through to the men’s 800m final.

Great Britain’s team captain Jazmin Sawyers qualified for the final of the long jump with just one attempt of 6.71 metres.

“I don’t normally get qualification done in one jump, so it feels quite nice. I should do that more often,” said Sawyers.

“I know I am in good shape, so I’m not too surprised and it felt very controlled.

GB team captain Jazmin Sawyers impressed in the long jump (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I thought I might sway over the 6.75m mark, but if I can open like that in round one, it is encouraging ahead of the final.”

Jack Rowe and James West both went through in the men’s 3,000m, while British champion David King qualified in the men’s 60m hurdles.