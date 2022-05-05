Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady enjoy a spot of golf – Thursday’s sporting social

Honoured to commit another year at my boyhood club. Incredibly proud that next season will be my 10th year with the first team, something I could have only dreamt about. Next season is going to be huge for the club and city, I'm so excited to be part of it…. Howay the lads ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zc9sYbqAg5

— Paul Dummett (@PaulDummett) May 5, 2022