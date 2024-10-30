Leaders Lichfield claim bragging rights at Walsall

Six yellow cards were brandished at Broadway as the visitors emerged as 55-29 victors. They lead the division, while Walsall remain fifth, writes Dan Hickey.

Ditch Burton opened the scoring in less than 90 seconds for Lichfield, before yellow cards reduced Walsall to 13 men.

Despite this, Walsall’s Tom Aston got the next try. Lichfield, however, dominated the rest of the half. Kieron Reynolds, Ollie Green and Charlie Milner all touched down – going into the break leading 26-10.

Sam Benson got the visitors’ fifth try, before Kieran Higgins and Paul Maxwell-Keys took advantage of Walsall’s defensive mistakes to make it 45-10. Three yellow cards were then dished out to Lichfield, giving the home side chance to take control. Callum Hoy, Adam Nunney and Simon Weaver scored tries for Walsall, but Lichfield’s Maxwell-Keys closed out the game.

Stourbridge’s Dan Johnson got two tries on his debut against Banbury. Mark Beck, Mark George, Nicolas Selway, Leo Gilliland and Drew Harper also contributed to the 55-33 win. Stour are still five points behind Regional One Midlands leaders Syston, while Dudley Kingswinford are eighth after their loss to Long Eaton. Thomas Walker got their only try in a tough 28-5 reverse.

Sam Herrington scored a brace of tries as Old Halesonians bested Stratford Upon Avon 32-27. Jacob Piggott-Denison, Joel Keenan and Callum Taylor also all scored tries in the Regional Two Midlands West win. Burntwood kept the pressure on the league leaders as they beat Shrewsbury 45-21 in Counties One Midlands West (North). Dan Clements, Josh Canning, Tom Shorrock, Ben Holt, Reece Elliott and Luke Rookyard touched down, before Aiden Barker scored the final try on his debut.

Kidderminster also won, defeating Newport Seconds 31-24. Harry Lees and George Morgan got tries, while Ryan Tiene scored twice.

Willenhall fell 45-36 to Sutton Coldfield, despite tries from Adam Cooper and Michael Potts, alongside a hat-trick of tries from Sam Bowles.

Wolverhampton and Stafford also lost. Wolverhampton went down 33-13 against Telford Hornets while the county town lost 50-14 playing Veseyans respectively. Sam Guest got Wolverhampton’s only try early on, however they remain rock-bottom.

Stourbridge Lions remain unbeaten at the top of Counties Two Midlands West (West) after beating Harborne 43-14. Russ Brown, Scott Rudge, Alex Deery, Ethan Gilbert and George Walker all touched down, while eighth-in-the-league Walsall Seconds lost 35-32 to Oswestry.

Lichfield Seconds battered Nuneaton Seconds 68-12 in Counties Three Midlands West (East). Alfie Kingham got three tries, Charlie Hingorani and Harvey Cutler got braces, and Calum Hagyard, Chad Southam and Rhys Davies also touched down.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Handsworth beat Rugeley 22-7, Stone defeated Burton Thirds 55-24 and Eccleshall demolished Stoke on Trent Seconds 55-7.