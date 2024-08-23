Matthew Hudson-Smith targets greatness after winning return

The 29-year-old ran under 44 seconds for the third time in the space of five weeks to claim victory at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting on Thursday night, his first outing since Paris 2024.

Hudson-Smith’s time of 43.96 seconds was the third fastest of his career, albeit more than half a second slower than he ran in winning silver at the Games, where he was dramatically pipped on the line by America’s Quincy Hall.

The former St Peter’s student, who also claimed relay bronze in Paris, has now qualified for next month’s Diamond League final but already has one eye on next year’s world athletics championships, where he wants to end his wait for a global gold.

“I want to prove I’m one of the best ever, I want to be consistently under 44 seconds and to see how deep this well goes,” said Hudson-Smith.

“I want to get a gold, to define myself as one of the best ever. I want to be like Michael Johnson and Jeremy Wariner. I don’t see myself as the best ever until I get a gold.”

Hudson-Smith had never run under 44 seconds before winning last month’s Diamond League meeting in London prior to the Olympics.

But he eased home in Switzerland ahead of Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga, the man who took bronze in the thrilling Paris final.

Hudson-Smith said: “It is a clean slate after the Olympics.

“I am now consistently under 44 seconds, so let’s push it. I want to keep pushing for gold and I want to be dominant.

“Every time I step on the track now I want to be 43 or better. It is about being consistent, to keep winning and go from there.”