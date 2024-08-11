Golden girl Sophie Capewell looking forward to a party after Paris 2024 triumph

The Lichfield cycling ace claimed victory in Sunday’s placings race to finish fifth in the women’s sprint at the San-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome.

Though Saturday’s quarter-final exit to Hetty van de Wouw, who would later be beaten by GB’s Emma Finucane for bronze, was a disappointment, Capewell finally has time to properly bask in the glory of last week’s gold in the women’s team sprint.

She returns home to the Midlands on Monday and it comes as no surprise to learn a big party is planned.

“There will be many celebrations, believe me,” she laughed. “I can’t wait to get home and see everyone.”

Since winning gold in such stunning fashion alongside Finucane and Katy Marchant last Monday, the GB trio breaking the world record three times in as many races, it had been something of a strange week for Capewell.

Not back in action until Friday’s sprint qualifying, the 25-year-old spent the days in between “sat in my hotel room, twiddling my thumbs, staring at my medal”.