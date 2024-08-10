Matthew Hudson-Smith wins second Paris 2024 medal and says: 'I need a beer.'
Matthew Hudson-Smith admitted he “needed a beer” after winning his second medal of Paris 2024 as GB’s men’s 4x400 metre relay team took bronze.
By Matt Maher
The Wolverhampton athlete ran the second leg as a quartet which also included Alex Haydock-Wilson, Lewis Davey and Charlie Dobson broke the European record in finishing behind the USA and Botswana at the Stade de France.
It completed a fantastic but taxing week for Hudson-Smith, who won silver in Wednesday’s individual 400m.
The 29-year-old, who also ran in Friday morning’s relay heats, was running his fifth 400m race of the Games in Saturday’s final.
He said: “I need a beer man. It was an amazing Olympic games. I wanted to come away with two medals and to do this one for the boys.