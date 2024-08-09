Matthew Hudson-Smith targeting double medal joy in relay

The 29-year-old is planning to be back on track at the Stade de France on Friday morning to run the first round of the 4x400 metres relay as he looks to follow up Wednesday night’s silver in the individual event.

GB’s quartet are due to race in the first heat, with the top three finishers advancing to Saturday night’s final.

Hudson-Smith told the Express & Star: “I'm definitely doing the first round of the 4x400. I want to add more history to my name by being a double Olympic medallist.

“I'm very keen. Very excited. We have a great group of guys and we can win.”