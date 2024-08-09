Matthew Hudson-Smith bullish over GB relay chances

The Wolverhampton star, who took silver in Wednesday’s individual 400m final, now hopes to go one better with his GB team-mates on the final night of athletics at the Stade de France.

Hudson-Smith, who ran in Friday morning’s heats, is bullish about their chances in a race where Botswana and the USA will be their main rivals.

The 29-year-old has experienced a whirlwind couple of days since running the fifth fastest 400m time in history to take silver.

And he said: “I’m genuinely wired, it’s been an incredible two days but I’m finding another gear because we want to push for a medal.