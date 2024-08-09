Matthew Hudson-Smith bullish over GB relay chances
Matthew Hudson-Smith claims to be “finding another gear” as he targets a gold medal in Saturday’s 4x400 metre relay at Paris 2024.
By Matt Maher
The Wolverhampton star, who took silver in Wednesday’s individual 400m final, now hopes to go one better with his GB team-mates on the final night of athletics at the Stade de France.
Hudson-Smith, who ran in Friday morning’s heats, is bullish about their chances in a race where Botswana and the USA will be their main rivals.
The 29-year-old has experienced a whirlwind couple of days since running the fifth fastest 400m time in history to take silver.
And he said: “I’m genuinely wired, it’s been an incredible two days but I’m finding another gear because we want to push for a medal.