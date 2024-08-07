Agony for Wolverhampton's Matt Hudson-Smith as Olympic gold hopes dashed

The 29-year-old from Wolverhampton had been looking to become the first British man since Eric Liddell in the same city a century ago to become a global champion in the 400 metres.

But it was not to be. Despite smashing his European record by nearly three-tenths and finishing in a time of 43.45 seconds, Hudson-Smith was beaten on the line at the Stade de France by America’s Quincy Hall. Muzala Samukonga of Zambia took bronze.

Hudson-Smith had been looking to complete a remarkable, sometimes harrowing journey since missing the last Olympics in Tokyo three summers ago through injury.