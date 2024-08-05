Paris diary: Tell President Macron to get me some quotes
Every journalist knows there is a certain etiquette to follow when sat in the press box.
By Matt Maher
Published
You do not cheer. Moderate exclamations are allowed. This is live sport after all and you are only human. But remember, you are there to work, not support. In short: keep your emotions in check.
On Friday night at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium the above rules went flying out of the window. Tremendously good fun it was too.
Joris Daudet leading home a French one-two-three ahead of Sylvain Andre and Romain Mahieu sparked scenes rarely seen in a press box before. Hats were thrown, hugs were shared, even a few tears shed.