Canoe star Joe Clarke finds happiness in silver

But it was enough.

Having stormed his way into the gold medal race at Vaires-sur-Marne, the Stone canoe slalom star was the big favourite to claim kayak cross gold and become a two-time Olympic champion, following his victory in the K1 class in Rio eight years ago.

Ultimately, it was not to be. One poor start is all it took to scupper his hopes when it mattered most, New Zealand’s Finn Butcher going on to take victory, with Clarke battling back to take second place.

Such is the way in the chaotic world of kayak cross, a discipline making its debut at these Games and in which Clarke is a three-time world champion. Few know better than the 31-year-old how fickle fortunes can be.

"Did that go to plan? Absolutely not,” he said. “You’ve seen Noah Hegge from Germany came straight into my lane, so I couldn’t get the great starts I’ve been having through all the rounds.”

Clarke admitted missing out on gold made things a “bit bittersweet” before adding: “If you asked me again in five minutes, I wouldn’t be at all.

"I came here for gold. I’ve got silver, which I’m very proud of. What a Games!”