Midlands duo Capewell and Clarke set their sights on Olympic glory

Cyclist Capewell is part of the GB trio targeting glory in the women’s team sprint on the velodrome at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, while canoe star Clarke is among the favourites in the kayak cross which reaches its conclusion at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium this afternoon.

The latter, a three-time world champion in kayak cross, which is making its Olympic debut in Paris, was again in imperious form yesterday as he blasted his way into the quarter-finals.

Clarke even had time to celebrate before crossing the line, such was his margin of victory in the opening heat of the elimination round.