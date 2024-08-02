Oliver Morgan eyeing relay glory to close 'surreal' Paris 2024 experience

The 21-year-old from Bishop’s Castle has impressed in his first Olympics, reaching the final of the 100 metre backstroke.

And he may yet return home with a medal. This weekend he is part of GB’s 4x100m men’s medley relay squad aiming to go one better than the silver claimed in Tokyo three summers ago.

Morgan had only just started taking swimming seriously at that point and his rise in the sport has been little short of meteoric.

A relative novice compared to his rivals, the University of Birmingham student is confident there is more to come and is determined his first Olympic experience won’t be his last.