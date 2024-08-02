Joe Clarke quickest as kayak cross makes Olympic debut

The 31-year-old Stone paddler, who finished fifth in Thursday’s K1 final, was quickly back in action less than 24 hours later at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium for the kayak cross time trial round.

Clarke is a three-time world champion in a discipline making its debut at Paris 2024 and favourite to become its first Olympic gold.

His qualifying time of 66.08 seconds earned him the No.1 ranking for today’s first round, meaning he gets to pick his lane for a race which also features Tunisia’s Salim Jemai and America’s Casey Eichfeld.