Bryony Page eyes circus dream after joining GB medal rush with gold

The 33-year-old, who trains at Lilleshall, was one of seven British athletes to win a medal on Friday as Team GB climbed up to third in the medal table.

Page became the first British medallist in the trampolining when she won a surprise silver medal in Rio eight years ago before taking bronze in Tokyo.

She went into this competition as the reigning world champion and gold medal favourite, and she lived up to that billing in spectacular style.

Page did not rule out competing again in Los Angeles in four years’ time but first she wants to pursue an opportunity to join Cirque du Soleil as an acrobat and tour with them.

“If they still want me, I would love to perform,” she said. “It’s been a dream of mine for a long time and I’m not getting any younger, so to get to do that while I’m still feeling strong and healthy would be great.

“I’ve still got more that I want to do on trampoline straightaway. I’ve got more skills I want to do, to show what my glass ceiling is. I want to break through it. My Olympic career feels complete but I still have the idea of going to LA, so everything from this point will feel like an absolute bonus.”

It came on a day that saw Team GB rise up to third in the medals table with equestrian trio Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Harry Charles winning the team jumping final.

Earlier, Emily Craig and Imogen Grant banished the demons of Tokyo 2020 by becoming the last Olympic lightweight women’s double sculls champions.

And there was also a rowing silver medal for Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George in the men’s pair.

Elsewhere, Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding claimed bronze in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard final.

Swimmer Ben Proud kicked off what Team GB hoped would continue to be an evening full of more models with a silver in the 50m freestyle.

Duncan Scott followed soon after a silver of his own in the 200m individual medley – behind the irrepressible Frenchman Leon Marchand, who claimed his fourth gold medal of the Paris Games.