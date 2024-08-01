Walsall judo star Emma Reid suffers early Paris 2024 exit

The 29-year-old, gold medallist at Birmingham 2022, was beaten by South Korea’s Yoon Hyunji in the opening round of the under-78kg tournament.

Reid was under pressure after receiving two penalties inside the opening two minutes of the contest, the first for non-combativity and the second for a false attack.

And her Olympics were over when she then received a third penalty during the golden score period.

"It's a frustrating way to lose, especially when I know I could give much more," Reid told BBC Sport.

"I had a good game plan, I just didn't execute as well as I could have done. I was ready and up for it today so disappointed it didn't go my way."