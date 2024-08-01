Tearful Emma Reid reflects on Paris 2024 exit

The 29-year-old, gold medallist at Birmingham 2022, was beaten by South Korea’s Yoon Hyunji in the opening round of Thursday’s under-78kg tournament.

Reid, making her Olympic debut, was under pressure after receiving two penalties inside the opening two minutes of the contest, the first for non-combativity and the second for a false attack.

And her dreams of a medal were over when she then received a third penalty during the golden score period.

Reid, who only took up judo seriously four years ago, won a bronze medal at this year’s world championships and arrived in Paris with ambitions of making the podium.

And her frustrations showed during an emotional post-match interview.

“I think I’ll just reflect on the competition, I’m just upset I couldn’t make a better day of it.

“But rest and decompress from everything. It’s been a tough three years, four years, well, my life really. I’m just proud of myself for getting to this point… sorry.”

The defeat rounded off what has been a miserable Games for GB judo, whose Centre of Excellence is in Walsall, with have seen all five of their players fall short of the medals.

Reid, who is originally from Hertfordshire, was asked if there were any reasons for their disappointing performance.

She said: “I think we had a really good preparation. We were at home, we went away for a camp. I just think it’s tough, especially when a few of us, it’s our first Games.”

“We’re not seeded so you can get anyone first fight. I’ve beaten her (Yoon) before so it’s frustrating that I could have got to the next round but I think we all felt good going into it. It’s just sometimes it doesn’t happen on the day.”