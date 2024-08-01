Penny Healey exits Paris 2024 with first round singles defeat

The 19-year-old former world No.1 was beaten 3-1 in sets by South Korea’s Jeon Hunyoung at Les Invalides.

Healey made a strong start by winning the opening set but was then unable to match her opponent’s heavy scoring.

Jeon piled on the pressure by scoring two consecutive 10s to clinch the second set and when Healey opened the third by only hitting a seven, momentum had swung decisively.

Defeat ended a frustrating Games for Healey, who only qualified for the singles tournament in 52nd place. She was also part of the GB squad which exited the team competition at the first round stage last Sunday.