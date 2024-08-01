Alice Kinsella proud after strong Paris finish

A 12th-placed finish in Thursday night’s women’s all-around gymnastics, in which superstar Simone Biles claimed a sixth Olympic gold, represented a more than solid performance from the Park Wrekin ace following her early struggles at the Bercy Arena.

Kinsella did not make any individual finals and only just scraped into the all-around after a torrid time in Sunday’s qualifying.

But the 23-year-old, as so often before in her career, has responded impressively, delivering a strong performance as GB so narrowly missed out on a medal in Tuesday’s team final and then following it up with a solid performance here.

Kinsella’s routine on the uneven bars was more than two marks higher than in qualifying, while she also improved on the floor and was unlucky not to score even higher, the judges appearing to miss one skill which would have earned her a top-10 finish.

All told, not bad for someone who recently revealed she had considered quitting the sport last year.