Paris diary, day three: Polluted Seine threatens to dilute Triathlon

The answer, which arrived a little before dawn on Tuesday morning, was not clean enough. 4.30am local time, to be precise, was the moment organisers had to admit defeat.

Tests confirmed levels of E-coli in the river were too high, forcing the postponement of the men’s triathlon less than four hours before it was due to start. Competitors who had set their alarms early, including British medal prospect Alex Yee, presumably went back to sleep. That’s if they weren’t too angry.

“We’ve been treated like puppets in a puppet show,” stormed Belgium’s Marten Van Riel. “If the priority was the health of the athletes this event would have been moved to another location a long time ago.”