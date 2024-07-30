Lucy Renshall exits Paris 2024 with defeat to former GB team-mate

Renshall arrived in France with hopes of winning a medal but saw those go up in smoke as she was knocked out by Pivesena in the last-16 of the under-63kg tournament.

The latter is from Sutton Coldfield and used to train with Renshall at the GB Judo Centre of Excellence in Walsall before switching allegiance to Austria three years ago.

And at the Champ de Mars Arena, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, she got the better of Renshall with a 1-0 win on golden score, after landing a Waza-Ari takedown.