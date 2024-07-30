Express & Star
Lucy Renshall exits Paris 2024 with defeat to former GB team-mate

Walsall judo star Lucy Renshall admitted she was beaten by the better player after exiting Paris 2024 with defeat to former GB team-mate Lubjana Piovesana.

By Matt Maher
Austia's Lubjana Piovesana celebrates victory over Great Britain's Lucy Renshall (right).

Renshall arrived in France with hopes of winning a medal but saw those go up in smoke as she was knocked out by Pivesena in the last-16 of the under-63kg tournament.

The latter is from Sutton Coldfield and used to train with Renshall at the GB Judo Centre of Excellence in Walsall before switching allegiance to Austria three years ago.

And at the Champ de Mars Arena, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, she got the better of Renshall with a 1-0 win on golden score, after landing a Waza-Ari takedown.

