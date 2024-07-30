Alice Kinsella and GB miss medal by a whisker

The GB team went into Tuesday’s final at the Bercy Arena given little chance after scraping through qualifying in seventh place.

But they performed superbly to come within a whisker of taking a shock bronze for the second straight Games.

A brilliant vault Brazil’s reigning Olympic champion Rebeca Andrade ultimately proved the difference with GB missing out on third spot by just over 0.2 points.

The brilliant Simone Biles and the USA team cruised to gold with the former, who pulled out of the team competition in Tokyo three summers ago citing mental health issues, claiming her fifth Olympic gold.

But while most of the crowd were encapsulated by that, a GB team featuring three debutants and two teenagers quietly went about their business and came close to pulling off a stunning result of their own.