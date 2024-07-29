Delicious Orie out of Paris 2024 after controversial defeat

Bilston super heavyweight Orie lost on a 3-2 split decision to his Armenian opponent to continue GB Boxing’s nightmare start to Paris 2024.

Orie was the fourth British boxer to compete at the Games and the fourth to be beaten in their opening bout, though this loss was the cruellest of the lot.

"I can’t believe it. I’m absolutely gutted," said Orie. “For the past eight years, I’ve dreamt about that Olympic gold medal and it’s been taken away from me.

"It could be me, it could be the judges, but at the end of the day, that’s what’s happened. I feel like I’ve let myself down and my family."