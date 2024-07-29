Adam Peaty tests positive for Covid hours after winning Olympic silver

Peaty, who revealed he had been suffering with a sore throat after finishing second in the men’s 100 metre breaststroke in Paris on Sunday night, tested positive on Monday morning after his symptoms worsened.

The 29-year-old missed out on becoming a three-time Olympic champion in the 100m breaststroke by just two hundredths of a second, with Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi taking a surprise win.

A Team GB statement issued on Monday afternoon read: “Adam Peaty began feeling unwell on Sunday, ahead of his men's 100m Breaststroke final.

“In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for COVID early on Monday morning. He tested positive at that point.

“He is hopeful to be back in competition for the relay events later in the swimming programme.

“As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy.”

Peaty had been aiming to become just the second male swimmer after Michael Phelps to win three gold medals in the same event.

After missing out by the barest of margins, he refused to use his illness as an excuse, even though his time of 59.05 seconds was some way below his best.

“I had a curve ball this morning with my throat but that is not an excuse,” he said. “It is something I just had to respond to it.

“You can train eight years for something and not feel 100 per cent on the day and that may cost you 0.02. That is the way it is.”

Peaty continued: “I had to go through a few things. I don’t want to go into details because really, it is not an excuse.

“I had to use the logistics of the team to the best of my ability because I was not feeling 100 per cent.

“But again, I don’t really care because I have raced people who have not been 100 per cent and unfortunately today it was my turn. I really think this moment was meant to be.”

Peaty was due to compete in the 4x100m men’s and mixed relay races later this week.