Paris diary, day one: Antoine Dupont and friends lift the mood

Antoine Dupont and the French rugby sevens team delivered not only the home nation’s first gold medal but an important morale boost for a Games which had not exactly gotten off to a great start.

First there was Friday morning’s sabotage job on the railways which delayed the arrival of tens of thousands into the city, before the deluge which soaked even more during the evening’s opening ceremony, an altogether strange event perhaps just about saved by a spectacular finish.

The heavy rain has caused problems in the Seine, which may or may not now be clean enough to host tomorrow’s Triathlon event.

Throw in complaints about the food in the Athletes’ Village and a few figures of authority in Paris were increasingly in need of sporting success to distract from unwelcome headlines.

Enter Dupont and his team-mates, who ended Fiji’s dominance in the Sevens competition and secured France’s first gold medal in front of 80,000 jubilant spectators. There is surely no better way to do it?

A party which began in the Stade De France around 8pm local time went on long into the early hours of the morning.

The host city has set up a venue for public celebration in the Parc de la Villette on its eastern edge. Around midnight, Dupont and friends arrived to soak in the adulation, with the whole thing being filmed on national TV. To give you an idea of the mood, the presenter crowd surfed onto the stage.

Just like the opening ceremony, it felt wonderfully over the top, yet joyous.

For the Games organisers, the hope will sporting success supersedes any unwelcome news headlines from here on in.