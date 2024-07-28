Adam Peaty reveals illness after being denied historic gold

Staffordshire’s Peaty, bidding to become only the second man after Michael Phelps to become triple Olympic swimming champion in the same event, had to settle for silver after a thrilling race at La Defense Arena.

The 29-year-old appeared to have gold within his grasp with 25 metres remaining only for Martinenghi to pip him on the line from lane seven, touching just in front of the GB man in a time of 59.03.

Peaty finished on the same time as Nic Fink, who took bronze, with China’s Qin Haiyang - considered to be Peaty’s main rival for gold, only seventh.

"In my heart I have won. These are happy tears,” an emotional Peaty, who came close to quitting the sport altogether last year, told the BBC after getting out of the pool.

More interestingly, in relation to the result at least, he later revealed to having woken up on Sunday morning with a sore throat. In a race so close, it was probably the difference.

“I had a curve ball this morning with my throat but that is not an excuse,” he said. “It is something I just had to respond to it.

“You can train eight years for something and not feel 100 per cent on the day and that may cost you 0.02. That is the way it is.”

Peaty continued: “I had to go through a few things. I don’t want to go into details because really, it is not an excuse.

“I had to use the logistics of the team to the best of my ability because I was not feeling 100 per cent.

“But again, I don’t really care because I have raced people who have not been 100 per cent and unfortunately today it was my turn. I really think this moment was meant to be.”

A race billed as being a showdown between Peaty and Haiyang, the 2023 world champion, looked like being just that as the pair went out in front over the first length.

It was Haiyang who turned just first but then Peaty who surged ahead, only to be reeled back in by 2022 world champion Martinenghi at the last.

While the winner wore a look of near disbelief, Peaty swam across three lanes to congratulate him.

After getting out of the pool, he hugged girlfriend Holly Ramsey and was then met by three-year-old son George.

Peaty, presented with his silver medal by Princess Anne, will now race in the 4x100m men’s and mixed medley relays and brushed off any questions about his long-term future.

He continued: “I am not sad at all. If you are willing to put yourself on the line every single time, there is no such thing as a loss.

“I am just so happy the right man won it. People are asking if I am happy with a silver and the answer is yes.

“I touched the wall and truly believed I got it but it was not meant to be.”

The breaststroke final capped a thrilling night of action which began with home favourite Leon Marchand setting a new Olympic record and cruising to gold in the 400 metre medley final amid near deafening noise.

While Marchand and the home crowd celebrated, GB’s Max Litchfield was left despairing a third consecutive fourth-placed finish.