Joe Fraser proud after strong Olympic start

The 25-year-old will also compete in Wednesday’s all-around final after posting the sixth best individual score of the day, though he narrowly missed out on making the individual final on the parallel bars.

Fraser is competing at his second Olympics less than a year after fearing he might have to quit the sport for good due to injury.

And he put in a solid performance to ensure GB qualified for Monday’s team final with the next best score behind competition favourites China and Japan.

Fraser was part of the squad which narrowly missed out on a medal with a fourth-placed finish at Tokyo 2020.

And he is now aiming to go one better this time around.

"I'm really proud,” he said. “The team just gave it our all and really put our necks on the line. We just focused on putting out our best work and I'm proud of each and everyone of us.

"When it's a team event, I really enjoy them so much, getting behind all the other guys performing. I don't get that same enjoyment for competing individually. I've known some of these guys since I was ten years old.”

Former European champion Fraser didn’t compete at all in 2023 due to a longer than expected recovery from shoulder surgery.

And he added: "I've had a rocky rollercoaster ride just to be here, so I didn't feel that much pressure.

"We've got three new Olympians and I can't believe how comfortable they looked. They attacked things like they do in training."