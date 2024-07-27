Adam Peaty qualifies fastest for 100m breaststroke final

The 29-year-old, seeking to become only the second male swimmer to ever win three Olympic titles in the same event, won the first semi-final in a time of 58.86.

His biggest rival, China’s Qin Haiyang, won the second semi-final but in a slower time than the GB ace.

Peaty arrived at the Games something of an unknown quantity having overcome a difficult period outside the pool.

But his results in Saturday’s opening heat and then semi-final suggested he will again be the man to beat on Sunday night.

Peaty’s three-year-old son George was in La Defense Arena to see his dad in action.

Speaking to the BBC after winning his semi-final, Peaty said: "Don't even talk about my son, it makes me cry!

“He goes: 'Daddy, are you the fastest boy?' That's what he says, even if I haven't seen him for two weeks, that is all he cares about.

“I guess I just want to be the 'fastest boy' tomorrow, keep it simple!"

Asked what his plan would be, in preparation for the final, he added: "Recovering. There's a lot to work on still, technically. It is really tough on that back end.

“I know this field has been a bit slower, all respect due. This is the way the Olympics work. It ain't about a time here, it is about the races."”