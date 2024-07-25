Delicious Orie handed awkward start at Paris 2024

The 27-year-old has been paired with Armenia’s Davit Chaloyan in the opening round of the super heavyweight tournament at Paris 2024 - in a rematch of last year’s European Games quarter-final.

Orie delivered arguably the best performance of his career to win that bout on unanimous decision, going on to win gold and stamp his ticket to the Olympics.

But Chaloyan, who won silver at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships, is an experienced tricky customer and Orie will need to be somewhere near his best to progress through their showdown in France, scheduled for Monday night.

Lewis Richardson was handed a bye in the 71kg class, while Patrick Brown (92kg) will face Italy’s Keno Machado.

The draw wasn't kind to the female boxers, the three for GB and Cindy Ngamba, the refugee who trains with Team GB, with three of them fighting current world champions in their first contests.

Team GB coach Dave Alloway said: "It is always going to be tough but it is a mixed bag. They are all prepared for it. They knew what was coming because of the seeds were already announced. It is what it is. It is the luck of the draw. They just want to get in the ring. They are ready to go. They have had great preparation and are bedded in."

Full draw for Team GB’s boxers: Women - 54kg Charley Davison v Hatice Akbas (Turkey); 66kg Rosie Eccles v Aneta Rygielska (Poland); 75kg Chantelle Reid v Khadija Mardi (Morocco). Men - 71kg Lewis Richardson bye; 92kg Patrick Brown Keno Machado(Italy); 92kg + Delicious Orie v Davit Chaloyan (Armenia).