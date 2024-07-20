Kidderminster athlete handed shock Paris 2024 call

The 21-year-old modern pentathlete will make his Olympic debut in place of Myles Pillage, who has been forced to withdraw due to injury.

Pillage sustained a calf injury at the world championships four weeks ago and despite intensive rehabilitation, re-injured his calf upon return to training.

Brown, who had been targeting a place at Los Angeles 2028, has now been called up under the IOC’s late athlete replacement (LAR rules).

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” said Brown. “To compete at an Olympic Games this early on in my career, is something I am very proud of.

“I am extremely gutted for my teammate and friend, Myles. He is an incredible athlete, who works exceptionally hard, and I wish him all the best with his recovery.

“I have worked really hard over the last few years leading up to Paris, with the aim to compete for Team GB for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

“My results have really accelerated since my senior debut, 18 months ago, and I am so excited to represent Team GB and give it all I’ve got for the team.”

Brown, who has been part of GB’s elite pentathlon squad since 2021, won team silver alongside Pillage and Joe Choong at last year’s world championships.

Team GB modern pentathlon team leader, Georgina Harland MBE, said: “For Myles to have his dream of competing at the Olympic Games taken away from him due to injury is devastating.

“He has been such a valued member of the Performance squad throughout his career and fully deserved his place in Paris.

“We all wish him well in his recovery and will do all we can to support him through this.

““This has given Charlie an incredible opportunity which I know he will grasp. He is a great athlete with so much potential and has been preparing alongside the team, so we are confident he is ready to perform.”