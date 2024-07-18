Staff dig in to give Adam Burgess Olympics send-off

The talented canoeist heads for Paris today (Friday) where he will be bidding for a medal in both the slalom canoe and kayak cross events.

And this week he took time out to address a group of more than 60 JCB apprentices at JCB’s World HQ near Uttoxeter about his career as a canoeist and the grit and determination it takes to be a world class athlete.

And at the end of his presentation employees formed a good luck guard of honour to wish him well as he heads to the French capital.

Burgess started canoeing aged 10 on the River Trent in Stone, Staffordshire with the Stafford & Stone Canoe Club and has been competing internationally for Great Britain and winning medals since the age of 14. He has been sponsored by JCB since 2020.

He said: “I was very close to a medal last time around in Tokyo and I have learned a lot in these last few years and I am ready to give it my all and let’s hope we can get on to the podium this time. The backing of JCB means so much to me and knowing that I am supported by such a brilliant company which is local to me and where I grew up is fantastic. It’s huge and having that support will give me that extra bit of energy when I am sprinting to the finish line.”

JCB chairman Anthony Bamford said: “We all send Adam our very best wishes and wish him the best of luck this summer.”

Burgess competes in the canoe slalom heats on Saturday, July 27. The semi-finals and final take place on Monday, July 29. He will compete in the kayak cross heat on Tuesday, July 30, with the semi-final and final taking place on Thursday, August 1.